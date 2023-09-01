BAFL 40.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
Pakistan

Gold traders to observe strike today

Recorder Report Published 01 Sep, 2023 05:41am

KARACHI: Gold traders on Thursday announced to support the shutter-down strike on Friday (today), saying that the market will not resume its business on Friday.

“After the KCCI announced a support to the small traders strike on Friday (today), I also support it,” Haji Abdullah Haroon Chand, President All Sindh Sarafa Association said.

He appreciated the KCCI for its support to the small traders movement, calling it a “good news.” He said that the city's industries will also remain shutdown in protest strike.

