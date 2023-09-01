WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Aug 31, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 30-Aug-23 29-Aug-23 28-Aug-23 25-Aug-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.103093 0.103445 0.103353 0.103404
Euro 0.818407 0.814716 0.814901 0.814567
Japanese yen 0.005149 0.0051485 0.005147 0.0051586
U.K. pound 0.952152 0.949371 0.950566
U.S. dollar 0.751798 0.754157 0.753979 0.75367
Algerian dinar 0.0055152 0.0055241 0.0055213 0.0055114
Australian dollar 0.486789 0.48613 0.484884 0.48363
Botswana pula 0.0559338 0.0560339 0.0559452 0.0556208
Brazilian real 0.154541 0.154858 0.154084 0.154548
Brunei dollar 0.555981 0.557273 0.556114 0.555231
Canadian dollar 0.554813 0.554559 0.553925
Chilean peso 0.0008766 0.0008884 0.0008943 0.0008817
Czech koruna 0.0339826 0.0337174 0.0337532 0.033762
Danish krone 0.109808 0.109316 0.109339 0.109283
Indian rupee 0.009083 0.0091247 0.0091267 0.0091186
Israeli New Shekel 0.197946 0.198045 0.198572 0.198334
Korean won 0.0005687 0.0005703 0.0005684 0.0005692
Kuwaiti dinar 2.4413 2.44816 2.44679
Malaysian ringgit 0.162095 0.162289 0.162076 0.162027
Mauritian rupee 0.0164157 0.0164416 0.0163689
Mexican peso 0.0448896 0.0447831 0.045032 0.0449367
New Zealand dollar 0.447508 0.445971 0.446129 0.446022
Norwegian krone 0.0708822 0.0704497 0.0704291 0.0707213
Omani rial 1.95526 1.9614 1.96093
Peruvian sol 0.204434 0.204275 0.204247
Philippine peso 0.0132691 0.0133093 0.0132918
Polish zloty 0.182622 0.182424 0.182121 0.181962
Qatari riyal 0.206538 0.207186 0.207137
Russian ruble 0.0078371 0.0078799 0.0078974 0.0079575
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200479 0.201109 0.201061
Singapore dollar 0.555981 0.557273 0.556114 0.555231
South African rand 0.040473 0.0408069 0.0403249 0.0403974
Swedish krona 0.0689805 0.0687435 0.0683739 0.0683638
Swiss franc 0.855093 0.852059 0.853448 0.85122
Thai baht 0.0214279 0.0214347 0.0214016 0.0214599
Trinidadian dollar 0.111501 0.111483 0.111318
U.A.E. dirham 0.20471 0.205352 0.205304
Uruguayan peso 0.0199511 0.0199576 0.0200016
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
