WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Aug 31, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 30-Aug-23 29-Aug-23 28-Aug-23 25-Aug-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103093 0.103445 0.103353 0.103404 Euro 0.818407 0.814716 0.814901 0.814567 Japanese yen 0.005149 0.0051485 0.005147 0.0051586 U.K. pound 0.952152 0.949371 0.950566 U.S. dollar 0.751798 0.754157 0.753979 0.75367 Algerian dinar 0.0055152 0.0055241 0.0055213 0.0055114 Australian dollar 0.486789 0.48613 0.484884 0.48363 Botswana pula 0.0559338 0.0560339 0.0559452 0.0556208 Brazilian real 0.154541 0.154858 0.154084 0.154548 Brunei dollar 0.555981 0.557273 0.556114 0.555231 Canadian dollar 0.554813 0.554559 0.553925 Chilean peso 0.0008766 0.0008884 0.0008943 0.0008817 Czech koruna 0.0339826 0.0337174 0.0337532 0.033762 Danish krone 0.109808 0.109316 0.109339 0.109283 Indian rupee 0.009083 0.0091247 0.0091267 0.0091186 Israeli New Shekel 0.197946 0.198045 0.198572 0.198334 Korean won 0.0005687 0.0005703 0.0005684 0.0005692 Kuwaiti dinar 2.4413 2.44816 2.44679 Malaysian ringgit 0.162095 0.162289 0.162076 0.162027 Mauritian rupee 0.0164157 0.0164416 0.0163689 Mexican peso 0.0448896 0.0447831 0.045032 0.0449367 New Zealand dollar 0.447508 0.445971 0.446129 0.446022 Norwegian krone 0.0708822 0.0704497 0.0704291 0.0707213 Omani rial 1.95526 1.9614 1.96093 Peruvian sol 0.204434 0.204275 0.204247 Philippine peso 0.0132691 0.0133093 0.0132918 Polish zloty 0.182622 0.182424 0.182121 0.181962 Qatari riyal 0.206538 0.207186 0.207137 Russian ruble 0.0078371 0.0078799 0.0078974 0.0079575 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200479 0.201109 0.201061 Singapore dollar 0.555981 0.557273 0.556114 0.555231 South African rand 0.040473 0.0408069 0.0403249 0.0403974 Swedish krona 0.0689805 0.0687435 0.0683739 0.0683638 Swiss franc 0.855093 0.852059 0.853448 0.85122 Thai baht 0.0214279 0.0214347 0.0214016 0.0214599 Trinidadian dollar 0.111501 0.111483 0.111318 U.A.E. dirham 0.20471 0.205352 0.205304 Uruguayan peso 0.0199511 0.0199576 0.0200016 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

