KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Thursday (August 31, 2023).
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
US $ (O/M) 320.00 323.00 UK POUND 407.00 411.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 85.20 86.00 AUD $ 205.50 209.50
UAE DIRHAM 88.60 89.50 CAD $ 234.50 238.50
EURO 348.50 352.00 CHINESE YUAN 43.00 45.50
