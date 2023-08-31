BAFL 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
BIPL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.61%)
BOP 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.2%)
CNERGY 2.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-6.04%)
DFML 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.11%)
DGKC 42.51 Decreased By ▼ -3.48 (-7.57%)
FABL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.44%)
FCCL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.38%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.92%)
GGL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.34%)
HBL 96.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.12%)
HUBC 78.38 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.5%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.23%)
KEL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-6.93%)
OGDC 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.21%)
PAEL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.9%)
PIBTL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-6.2%)
PIOC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-3.58%)
PPL 66.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.06 (-4.42%)
PRL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-6.23%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.68%)
SSGC 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.28%)
TELE 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.9%)
TPLP 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.5%)
TRG 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1%)
UNITY 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,494 Decreased By -136.4 (-2.95%)
BR30 15,701 Decreased By -457 (-2.83%)
KSE100 45,009 Decreased By -1235.4 (-2.67%)
KSE30 15,970 Decreased By -451 (-2.75%)
Japan’s Nikkei rises for fourth day on boost from growth stocks, automakers

Reuters Published August 31, 2023 Updated August 31, 2023 12:16pm

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose for a fourth straight session on Thursday, as investors bought back beaten down growth stocks, while Toyota Motor led automakers higher after posting a record monthly global sales.

The Nikkei index rose 0.88% to close at 32,619.34, while the broader Topix climbed 0.80% to 2,332.00.

U.S. stocks ended higher overnight as fresh economic data signalled a cooling U.S. economy, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve will pause rate hikes in September.

“Movement of U.S. Treasury yields became steady, which gave comfort to investors who had sold growth stocks when the yields were on the rise. They bought back those stocks, such as chip-related shares,” said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

“Also, investors gained confidence in manufacturers’ stocks after Toyota announced robust global sales. The weak yen also support their performance.”

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron rose 1.24% and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest gained 1.44%.

Toyota Motor jumped 2.38% after the automaker reported an 8% jump in July global sales to a record 859,506 vehicles.

Honda Motor and Nissan Motor gained 1.18% and 0.75%, respectively.

The auto sector jumped 1.89% to become the top gainer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes.

All but three industry sub-indexes rose with one flat.

The brokerage sector slipped 0.35% to become the worst performer among the sub-indexes, while the banking sector lost 0.19%.

Nikkei index Japan's Nikkei

