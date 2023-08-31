PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Zulfiqar Mirza was dumped as required’?

“I think it’s a deliberate strategy to allow only murshed (spiritual guides) to visit the jail, apart from a few lawyers.”

“I always wondered whether a spiritual guide would require the physical presence of the one guided, I mean shouldn’t a spiritual guide be able to…”

“Physical presence is required as the one being guided is not as spiritual as the murshed.”

“Makes sense, so why do you think that the…how shall I put stakeholders are allowing only the murshed to visit and not the party workers and…and…the sons have not requested a visit…”

“They reckon that with the murshed allowed to visit, the Man Who Must Remain Nameless will continue to take Usman Buzdar decisions – you know those that will come to haunt him.”

“For the life of me I cannot understand why The Man Who Must Remain Nameless does not look at statistics. I mean his spiritual guide ensured a 44-month stint in power, Nawaz Sharif’s guide ensured 48 months in power and Zardari sahib’s murshed a full five-year term.”

“Well Nawaz Sharif and Zardari sahib didn’t marry their mursheds.”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway for your information Nawaz Sharif also has taken Usman Buzdar decisions, including with respect to The Samdhi, Benazir Bhutto’s Usman Buzdar was Asif Ali Zardari, so the people close to her used to reportedly tell her though none of them are in the party today, understandably so…”

“But Zardari sahib has not taken any Usman Buzdar decisions right. His old friend Zulfiqar Mirza was dumped as required…”

“Hmmm, but I am not sure it is correct information but I heard that the murshed met with someone’s mother in law…”

“Now a temporal guide would have said that’s a waste of time, the looming retirement…”

“Right and she also reportedly met an Arab…”

“For possible asylum till the tide turns as it always does in Pakistan? An asylum with a palace like the one Nawaz Sharif lived in, with free food and utilities and…”

“I don’t think so; I mean Arabs have not officially shown any overt or covert support for The Man Who Must Remain Nameless besides to be fair I don’t think he is interested in leaving the country.”

“But history shows that the period of being out of favour could be till the next election cycle is due. I mean Nawaz Sharif was out of favour in 2017 and that continued for a good five years and he is still not back as he considers the environment not favourable…”

“Indeed and Zardari sahib after his comments on three-year term versus life long term of politicians left the country for a good couple of years if I recall…”

“Let’s just wait and see.”

