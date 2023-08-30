Emirates Airlines has an exclusive invite-only tier for frequent fliers

Emirates Airline has an exclusive, invite-only tier for its frequent fliers, aside from its Blue, Silver, Gold and Platinum Emirates Skywards memberships, reported Arabian Business on Wednesday.

This premium tier offers a completely bespoke flying experience and is reportedly restricted to 300 Emirates VIP passengers across the world.

Each member is handpicked and endorsed by the President of Emirates, Sir Tim Clark, added the report.

Potential candidates and members include figures such as politicians and celebrities, whose identities are known only to a select few at Emirates.

An Emirates spokesperson confirmed the existence of this exclusive tier, however, declined to share details to “protect the privacy of the members and the integrity of the program,” according to Arabian Business.

There is no specific criteria to qualify for this tier and one cannot merely apply to it. However, in order to be considered to become a member, flyers must follow these steps:

There have been reports of cases that saw travelers with low Tier Miles earn their iO status, added Arabian Business. However, the eligibility criteria requires passengers to have a travel history of at least 50 trips per year, with flights taken in Business or First Class. Travelers must reportedly spend $1 million or above annually with the airline. Meeting the spending requirements or flying frequently may not be enough. Travelers must also maintain a strong commercial relationship with the airlines. Only the Emirates’ main office holds the authority to recommend potential candidates for an invitation.

On membership, Emirates reportedly present their iO members with a welcome package that includes an exclusive enrolment card, a new Mont Blanc wallet, an extra Gold card for any chosen individual, and a personalised welcome letter – all of which are hand-delivered to the member’s doorstep.

Some perks include access to a private relationship manager, where iO members and up to 10 guests can rely on personalised assistance for any travel–related task.

The tier also offers priority wait-listing, seats on an overbooked flight, and meals served onboard from a restaurant of the passenger’s choice.

The membership is valid for two years after which it is subject to a review process.

