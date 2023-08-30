WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Aug 29, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 28-Aug-23 25-Aug-23 24-Aug-23 23-Aug-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.103353 0.103404 0.103269 0.103353
Euro 0.814901 0.814567 0.815108 0.814133
Japanese yen 0.005147 0.0051586 0.0051937 0.0051714
U.K. pound 0.950566 0.953842 0.951379
U.S. dollar 0.753979 0.75367 0.751945 0.753478
Algerian dinar 0.0055213 0.0055114 0.0055158 0.0055208
Australian dollar 0.484884 0.48363 0.487185 0.485315
Botswana pula 0.0559452 0.0556208 0.0560199 0.0557574
Brazilian real 0.154084 0.154548 0.15427 0.153862
Brunei dollar 0.556114 0.555231 0.556213 0.555498
Canadian dollar 0.553925 0.554327 0.55599
Chilean peso 0.0008943 0.0008817 0.0008734 0.0008691
Czech koruna 0.0337532 0.033762 0.033774 0.0337474
Danish krone 0.109339 0.109283 0.109353 0.109235
Indian rupee 0.0091267 0.0091186 0.0091088 0.0090866
Israeli New Shekel 0.198572 0.198334 0.199349 0.198912
Korean won 0.0005684 0.0005692 0.000562 0.0005628
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44679 2.44257 2.44755
Malaysian ringgit 0.162076 0.162027 0.162005 0.161916
Mauritian rupee 0.0164416 0.0163689 0.016448 0.0164823
Mexican peso 0.045032 0.0449367 0.0447347 0.0448293
New Zealand dollar 0.446129 0.446022 0.44831 0.449224
Norwegian krone 0.0704291 0.0707213 0.0704042 0.0703475
Omani rial 1.96093 1.95564 1.95963
Peruvian sol 0.203503 0.203149
Philippine peso 0.0132918 0.0133038 0.0134035
Polish zloty 0.182121 0.181962 0.1826 0.181833
Qatari riyal 0.207137 0.206578 0.206999
Russian ruble 0.0078974 0.0079575 0.0079655 0.0079782
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201061 0.200519 0.200927
Singapore dollar 0.556114 0.555231 0.556213 0.555498
South African rand 0.0403249 0.0403974 0.0404265 0.0402142
Swedish krona 0.0683739 0.0683638 0.0687782 0.0687543
Swiss franc 0.853448 0.85122 0.854483 0.854962
Thai baht 0.0214016 0.0214599 0.0215408 0.0215581
Trinidadian dollar 0.111483 0.111318 0.111088 0.111292
U.A.E. dirham 0.205304 0.20475 0.205168
Uruguayan peso 0.0200016 0.0199529 0.0199814
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
