WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Aug 29, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 28-Aug-23 25-Aug-23 24-Aug-23 23-Aug-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103353 0.103404 0.103269 0.103353 Euro 0.814901 0.814567 0.815108 0.814133 Japanese yen 0.005147 0.0051586 0.0051937 0.0051714 U.K. pound 0.950566 0.953842 0.951379 U.S. dollar 0.753979 0.75367 0.751945 0.753478 Algerian dinar 0.0055213 0.0055114 0.0055158 0.0055208 Australian dollar 0.484884 0.48363 0.487185 0.485315 Botswana pula 0.0559452 0.0556208 0.0560199 0.0557574 Brazilian real 0.154084 0.154548 0.15427 0.153862 Brunei dollar 0.556114 0.555231 0.556213 0.555498 Canadian dollar 0.553925 0.554327 0.55599 Chilean peso 0.0008943 0.0008817 0.0008734 0.0008691 Czech koruna 0.0337532 0.033762 0.033774 0.0337474 Danish krone 0.109339 0.109283 0.109353 0.109235 Indian rupee 0.0091267 0.0091186 0.0091088 0.0090866 Israeli New Shekel 0.198572 0.198334 0.199349 0.198912 Korean won 0.0005684 0.0005692 0.000562 0.0005628 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44679 2.44257 2.44755 Malaysian ringgit 0.162076 0.162027 0.162005 0.161916 Mauritian rupee 0.0164416 0.0163689 0.016448 0.0164823 Mexican peso 0.045032 0.0449367 0.0447347 0.0448293 New Zealand dollar 0.446129 0.446022 0.44831 0.449224 Norwegian krone 0.0704291 0.0707213 0.0704042 0.0703475 Omani rial 1.96093 1.95564 1.95963 Peruvian sol 0.203503 0.203149 Philippine peso 0.0132918 0.0133038 0.0134035 Polish zloty 0.182121 0.181962 0.1826 0.181833 Qatari riyal 0.207137 0.206578 0.206999 Russian ruble 0.0078974 0.0079575 0.0079655 0.0079782 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201061 0.200519 0.200927 Singapore dollar 0.556114 0.555231 0.556213 0.555498 South African rand 0.0403249 0.0403974 0.0404265 0.0402142 Swedish krona 0.0683739 0.0683638 0.0687782 0.0687543 Swiss franc 0.853448 0.85122 0.854483 0.854962 Thai baht 0.0214016 0.0214599 0.0215408 0.0215581 Trinidadian dollar 0.111483 0.111318 0.111088 0.111292 U.A.E. dirham 0.205304 0.20475 0.205168 Uruguayan peso 0.0200016 0.0199529 0.0199814 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

