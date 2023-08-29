BAFL 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-4.05%)
BIPL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
BOP 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
CNERGY 3.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.3%)
DFML 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.63%)
DGKC 47.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.53%)
FABL 23.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
GGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.04%)
HBL 97.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.06%)
HUBC 83.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.34%)
HUMNL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.99%)
LOTCHEM 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
MLCF 29.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.37%)
OGDC 95.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.75%)
PAEL 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.14%)
PIBTL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
PIOC 85.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.53%)
PPL 71.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.56%)
PRL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.24%)
SILK 0.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.04%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.58%)
SSGC 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.68%)
TRG 90.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.79%)
UNITY 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.09%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,695 Decreased By -79.3 (-1.66%)
BR30 16,441 Decreased By -245.4 (-1.47%)
KSE100 46,758 Decreased By -720.2 (-1.52%)
KSE30 16,610 Decreased By -267.2 (-1.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

From Pakistan to Nepal: Cricket’s Asia Cup line-up

AFP Published 29 Aug, 2023 11:32am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

COLOMBO: Six nations will compete for cricket’s Asia Cup from Wednesday, co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Won by Sri Lanka a year ago over the T20 format, this year the Asia Cup reverts to 50 overs.

It is also a final chance for Asia’s cricketing giants to size each other up before October’s World Cup in India.

The top two teams from each group advance to the Super Four with the leading two in the standings contesting the final in Colombo on September 17.

Here’s how the tournament shapes up:

Group A

Pakistan

– The top-ranked team are co-hosts with Sri Lanka after a hybrid model was agreed because of India refusing to play in Pakistan.

Pakistan, who rose to world number one after sweeping Afghanistan 3-0 last week, will stage four matches with the remaining nine, including the final in Sri Lanka.

ODI ranking: 1

Captain: Babar Azam

Key players: Babar Azam (batsman), Shaheen Shah Afridi (left-arm fast bowler), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper-batsman)

Asia Cup best: Winners 2000, 2012 (both 50-over)

India

– The cricketing powerhouse have won more Asia Cups than anyone and enter the tournament as favourites as they go for an eighth title. ODI ranking: 3

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Key players: Virat Kohli (batsman), Hardik Pandya (all-rounder), Jasprit Bumrah (fast bowler)

Asia Cup best: Winners 1984, 1988, 1990, 1995, 2010, 2018 (50-over) and 2016 (T20).

Nepal

– Making their debut, Nepal face a baptism of fire against India and Pakistan. Reached the World Cup qualifiers earlier this year, but failed to qualify for the 50-over showpiece.

ODI ranking: 15

Captain: Rohit Paudel

Key players: Aarif Sheikh (batsman), Paudel (batting all-rounder), Sandeep Lamichhane (leg-spinner), Aasif Sheikh (wicketkeeper-batsman) Asia Cup best: Debut 2023

Group B

Bangladesh

– The Bangla Tigers have made it to three Asia Cup finals without winning and have had a difficult build-up with captain Tamim Iqbal and missing the tournament with a back injury.

ODI ranking: 7

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Key players: Shakib Al Hasan (batting all-rounder), Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper-batsman), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (all-rounder)

Asia Cup best: Runner-uo (50-over) 2012, 2018, (T20) 2016

Sri Lanka

– The co-hosts have been a force in the tournament, lifting the trophy six times. They triumphed last year in Dubai, when the Asia Cup was played as a Twenty20 tournament, but have been hit by injuries for this edition.

ODI ranking: 8

Captain: Dasun Shanaka

Key players: Kusal Mendis (opener), Dhananjaya de Silva (all-rounder) Asia Cup best: Winners (50-over) 1986, 1997, 2004, 2008, 2014, and (T20) 2022

Afghanistan

– On their Asia Cup debut in 2014, Afghanistan won their second match against Bangladesh and with their potent spin attack can on their day pose a threat to the top teams.

ODI ranking: 9

Captain: Hasmatullah Shahidi

Key players: Rashid Khan (leg-spinner), Mohammad Nabi (all-rounder), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (off-spinner)

Asia Cup best: Super Four 2018 (50-over), 2022 (T20)

India Pakistan Virat Kohli Babar Azam Sri Lanka Rohit Sharma Indian rupee Asia Cup 2023 ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP IN INDIA

Comments

1000 characters

From Pakistan to Nepal: Cricket’s Asia Cup line-up

Toshakhana case: IHC suspends Imran Khan’s sentence

Intra-day update: rupee slips further against US dollar

SIFC’s strategy to achieve global traction praised

ECC meeting chaired by Shamshad asks food ministry to help check smuggling, hoarding of sugar

Islamabad police granted three-day physical remand of Imaan Mazari

Beneficial owners: Corporate sector asked to retain records for 10 years

Senate panel seeks list of power defaulters

Final decision expected today: PM holds consultations on electricity bills

2022-23: Rs160bn ST collected from power sector

Banking institutions asked to strengthen financial inclusion, gender equality

Read more stories