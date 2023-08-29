BAFL 41.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
BIPL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.07%)
BOP 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.85%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
DGKC 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.18%)
FABL 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
FCCL 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.21%)
GGL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 98.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.06%)
HUBC 84.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.05%)
LOTCHEM 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.33%)
MLCF 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.27%)
OGDC 97.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.27%)
PAEL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
PIOC 86.91 Decreased By ▼ -3.22 (-3.57%)
PPL 73.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.68%)
PRL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
SNGP 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.15%)
SSGC 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.43%)
TPLP 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
TRG 89.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.51%)
UNITY 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 4,775 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.88%)
BR30 16,686 Decreased By -270.1 (-1.59%)
KSE100 47,479 Decreased By -192.6 (-0.4%)
KSE30 16,877 Decreased By -93.5 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 29, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Beneficial owners: Corporate sector asked to retain records for 10 years

Sohail Sarfraz Published August 29, 2023 Updated August 29, 2023 06:11am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed the corporate sector to retain the records of all beneficial owners for a period of 10 years.

The FBR has amended Income Tax Rules, 2002, on Monday, to introduce a new “Chapter, i.e., Record of Beneficial Owners” through the issuance of a notification.

The board shall retain the records of beneficial owners of all companies and associations of persons (AOPs) registered with the board for a period of 10 years from the date when that company or AOP ceases to be registered with the FBR.

Initial registration with FBR: Firms, AOPs to furnish details of beneficial owners

Under the new rules, every company and AOP, on its initial registration with the FBR, shall electronically furnish the particulars of its beneficial owners to the board as prescribed form through the board’s online system.

Every company and AOP, already registered with the FBR, shall electronically furnish the particulars of its beneficial owners to the board on or before December 31, 2023.

The record of the beneficial owners shall be updated whenever there is a change in any of the particulars of the beneficial owner as stipulated in Form within 30 days from the date when the change occurs, the FBR added.

In case of non-profit organisation, the settler, trustee, founder, promoter, beneficiary, class of beneficiary, as the case may be, will be the beneficial owners of the non profit organisation: Provided that where the beneficiary or class of beneficiary of the non-profit organisation is general public, the beneficiary or class of beneficiary of such non-profit organisation shall be exempted from the requirement of providing information of beneficial owners.

In case there is no change in the beneficial owners of the company or AOP throughout a particular tax year, the company or AOP as the case may, shall furnish a “Certificate of Confirmation for Beneficial Owner” to this effect as prescribed in Form through board’s online system along with the income tax return to be filed for that tax year, the new rules added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Companies FBR income tax corporate sector beneficial owners income tax return Income Tax Rules 2002 associations of persons

Comments

1000 characters

Beneficial owners: Corporate sector asked to retain records for 10 years

ECC meeting chaired by Shamshad asks food ministry to help check smuggling, hoarding of sugar

Senate panel seeks list of power defaulters

Final decision expected today: PM holds consultations on electricity bills

2022-23: Rs160bn ST collected from power sector

378,426 evacuated as Sutlej River swells

Banking institutions asked to strengthen financial inclusion, gender equality

Minister seeks framework to increase pharma exports to $1bn

Jaranwala, Sargodha incidents: IGP unveils involvement of foreign entities

Attock Jail: Report on IK’s living conditions filed before SC

Read more stories