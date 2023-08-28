BAFL 41.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
BIPL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.07%)
BOP 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.85%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
DGKC 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.18%)
FABL 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
FCCL 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.21%)
GGL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 98.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.06%)
HUBC 84.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.05%)
LOTCHEM 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.33%)
MLCF 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.27%)
OGDC 97.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.27%)
PAEL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
PIOC 86.91 Decreased By ▼ -3.22 (-3.57%)
PPL 73.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.68%)
PRL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
SNGP 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.15%)
SSGC 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.43%)
TPLP 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
TRG 89.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.51%)
UNITY 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 4,775 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.88%)
BR30 16,686 Decreased By -270.1 (-1.59%)
KSE100 47,479 Decreased By -192.6 (-0.4%)
KSE30 16,877 Decreased By -93.5 (-0.55%)
US stocks rise as traders digest Fed speech

AFP Published August 28, 2023 Updated August 28, 2023 07:31pm

NEW YORK: US stocks rose in early trading Monday, as investors continued to digest a speech last week by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell laying out his vision for monetary policy.

Powell said Friday that the Fed is prepared to raise interest rates higher – and hold them there – to bring down above-target inflation, but will proceed “carefully” going forward.

Wall St inches higher in choppy trade as traders analyze Powell’s speech

Around 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.9 percent at 34,649.03.

The broad-based S&P 500 rose 0.7 percent to 4,436.27, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.8 percent to 13,693.89.

“Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech last Friday had something for both hawks and doves, but market reaction continues to look positive early Monday,” economists from Charles Schwab wrote in a note.

“Powell’s comments seemed to ease investor concern that further rate hikes may be coming,” they added.

Among individual firms, shares in the industrial conglomerate 3M rose more than six percent in early trading.

This came on the back of a report in the Wall Street Journal that it is nearing agreement on a $5.5 billion settlement deal over claims of defective earplugs for the military.

Investors are also looking ahead to some important data releases later this week, with updated figures for second quarter economic growth and July data for the Fed’s favored inflation gauge both expected.

US stocks

