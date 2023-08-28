BAFL 41.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
BIPL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.07%)
BOP 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.85%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
DGKC 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.18%)
FABL 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
FCCL 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.21%)
GGL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 98.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.06%)
HUBC 84.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.05%)
LOTCHEM 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.33%)
MLCF 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.27%)
OGDC 97.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.27%)
PAEL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
PIOC 86.91 Decreased By ▼ -3.22 (-3.57%)
PPL 73.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.68%)
PRL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
SNGP 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.15%)
SSGC 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.43%)
TPLP 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
TRG 89.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.51%)
UNITY 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 4,775 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.88%)
BR30 16,686 Decreased By -270.1 (-1.59%)
KSE100 47,479 Decreased By -192.6 (-0.4%)
KSE30 16,877 Decreased By -93.5 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU should be ready for new members by 2030: Charles Michel

AFP Published 28 Aug, 2023 07:26pm

BLED: The European Union should get ready to admit new members from eastern Europe and the Balkans by 2030, EU chief Charles Michel argued Monday.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has focused minds in Brussels on the need for a new political momentum to support the European ambition of several membership candidates.

But, with fighting still raging in Ukraine and Moldova’s pro-Western government scrambling to reform, senior officials have previously been reluctant to offer precise timetables.

EU’s Dombrovskis asks Russia to renew Black Sea grain deal

“To be credible, I believe we must talk about timing and homework,” Michel said, addressing the Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia.

“As we prepare the EU’s next strategic agenda, we must set ourselves a clear goal. I believe we must be ready, on both sides, by 2030 to enlarge.

“This is ambitious, but necessary. It shows that we are serious.”

Michel noted that the countries of the Western Balkans, created out of the bloody break-up of Yugoslavia, began their quest to join the EU more than two decades ago.

The president of the European Council endorsed the view of Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz that Europe should live up to the promises Brussels had made to candidate countries.

But he also backed French President Emmanuel Macron’s argument that the union should also streamline its own decision-making processes before integrating new members.

European Union Ukraine Charles Michel Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

EU should be ready for new members by 2030: Charles Michel

Toshakhana case: IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea

Indus Motor Company’s profit falls 39% YoY to Rs9.66bn in FY23

Glaxo Pakistan sustains Rs321mn losses in 6MCY23

Imaan Mazari rearrested after release from Adiala jail

'As soon as possible': ECP assures MQM-P, JI of timely delimitation

KSE-100 loses near 200 points in range-bound session

Ukraine slams neighbours for plan to curb grain imports

Cipher case: Special court extends Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s remand by 2 days

Pakistan to host UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Preparatory Meeting on Wednesday

Power tariffs: caretakers capitulate?

Read more stories