BAFL 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
BIPL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.01%)
BOP 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.22%)
DFML 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
DGKC 48.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2%)
FABL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.84%)
FCCL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.59%)
FFL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.04%)
GGL 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
HBL 98.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.18%)
HUBC 85.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.12%)
LOTCHEM 23.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.08%)
MLCF 29.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.48%)
OGDC 97.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.96%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
PIOC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-4.03%)
PPL 73.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.4%)
PRL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.43%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 44.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.84%)
SSGC 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.47%)
TPLP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.12%)
TRG 89.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.48%)
UNITY 24.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.99%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,782 Decreased By -35.2 (-0.73%)
BR30 16,702 Decreased By -253.6 (-1.5%)
KSE100 47,498 Decreased By -173.5 (-0.36%)
KSE30 16,891 Decreased By -80.3 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields rise tentatively after Jackson Hole symposium

Reuters Published 28 Aug, 2023 01:39pm

TOKYO: Japanese government bond (JGB) yields were relatively quiet on Monday, rising late in the session as investors awaited more clues on market demand following a lukewarm response in the US Treasury market after hawkish remarks from the Federal Reserve Chair last week.

The 10-year JGB yield ticked up to 0.660%, having hit a 9-1/2-year peak of 0.675% last Wednesday before easing ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.

“The Jackson Hole Symposium’s impact on the JGB market has been limited, and in the absence of any market-moving events in Japan, price movements have overall lacked direction,” said Yurie Suzuki, market analyst at Mizuho Securities.

Powell said that further rate hikes may be necessary to contain inflation in the United States, but promised to move “carefully” at upcoming meetings.

US Treasury yields were little changed following his speech, sitting near 16-year highs reached earlier in August.

Repeatedly strong US economic data has eased recession fears in the United States, but that same resiliency has led some investors to believe the Fed could be forced to hold rates at high levels for longer.

Japan’s 10-year bond yield falls amid supply shortage

In contrast, Bank of Japan Governor (BOJ) Kazuo Ueda once again said inflation in Japan remained below target and that the central bank will maintain super easy policy.

Investors will have a chance to assess demand for short-term bonds during the auction for two-year government bonds conducted by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis points (bps) to 1.385%.

The 30-year JGB yield was flat at 1.660% and below last week’s peak of 1.685%.

On the short-end, the two-year JGB yield remained unchanged at 0.005%, while the five-year yield rose 0.5 bps to 0.235%.

Japanese government bond

Comments

1000 characters

JGB yields rise tentatively after Jackson Hole symposium

Intra-day update: rupee stays under pressure against US dollar

Glaxo Pakistan sustains Rs321mn losses in 6MCY23

Incremental Units Consumption Subsidy: PALSP concerned at ‘discrimination’

Toshakhana case: IHC resumes hearing Imran Khan’s plea

ATC grants post-arrest bail to Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir in sedition case

Falls under domain of Ministry of Commerce: SBP says it can’t impose ban on import of any item

India releases more water into River Sutlej

PSW launching port community, airport community systems

FTO probe results in Rs2bn demand against NHA

Oil inches up after China moves to support flagging economy

Read more stories