Aug 28, 2023
Markets

New low: rupee hits 302 against US dollar

  • Currency depreciates 0.33% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published August 28, 2023 Updated August 28, 2023 04:01pm

The Pakistani rupee reached a new record low against the US dollar, as it settled at 302 in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At close, the rupee was down Re1 or 0.33%, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

During the previous week, the rupee closed negative across all five sessions to end at a then historic low of 301 against the US dollar.

The currency fell 1.7% against the greenback, but the gap with rates in the open market continued to stay over the prescribed limit by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), raising concerns over further fall in the inter-bank market.

Pakistan’s rising imports as restrictions ease, and falling foreign exchange reserves with no inflows in sight are keeping pressure on the rupee.

In a related development, the SBP said it cannot impose a ban on import of any item as it falls under the domain of Ministry of Commerce (MOC).

Globally, the US dollar eased from a 12-week peak on Monday as traders weighed the US monetary path after the Fed Chair Jerome Powell left open the possibility of further interest rate increases, while the yen hovered close to its lowest in over nine months.

In an eagerly awaited speech at the annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium, Federal Reserve Chair Powell promised to move with care at upcoming meetings as he noted both progress made on easing price pressures as well as risks from the surprising strength of the US economy.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, ticked higher on Monday after China took steps to support its flagging economy, though investors remained worried about the pace of growth as well as further US interest rate hikes that could dampen fuel demand.

Comments

Tulukan Mairandi Aug 28, 2023 12:44pm
Expected to slump to greater lows
Kashif ALI Aug 28, 2023 01:14pm
SBP can't ban imports. Ministry of Commerce can. But the people should be supporting the government in curbing the imports. Here, the people don't have money to feed themselves but they are desperate to feed their pet dogs and cats with imported food. Such people and nation must be doomed for good.
Aamir Aug 28, 2023 02:41pm
@Kashif ALI, cat and dog food is not very high in value. It is the masses who eat pulses and palm oil and tea which are the major import items. We have an uncontrolled population growth with 25 crore people which need food. We produce children like animals so need a one child policy like China
New low: rupee hits 302 against US dollar

