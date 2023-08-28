BAFL 42.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from August 26 and August 27, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 28 Aug, 2023 08:42am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Outcry over power bills: PM Kakar seeks relief plan within 48 hours

Read here for details.

  • JI calls for nationwide strike on Sept 2 over inflated electricity bills

Read here for details.

  • Elections likely to take place in February next year: Punjab governor

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan welcomes Denmark’s move to ban desecration of Holy Quran

Read here for details.

  • Commerce minister urges textile exporters to lay focus on value-added products

Read here for details.

  • Islamabad Electric Supply Company seeks police deployment in wake of protests

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s real foe is its expenditure habit: caretaker PM Kakar

Read here for details.

  • Caretaker PM assures resolution of all issues of Balochistan

Read here for details.

