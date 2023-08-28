Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Outcry over power bills: PM Kakar seeks relief plan within 48 hours

JI calls for nationwide strike on Sept 2 over inflated electricity bills

Elections likely to take place in February next year: Punjab governor

Pakistan welcomes Denmark’s move to ban desecration of Holy Quran

Commerce minister urges textile exporters to lay focus on value-added products

Islamabad Electric Supply Company seeks police deployment in wake of protests

Pakistan’s real foe is its expenditure habit: caretaker PM Kakar

Caretaker PM assures resolution of all issues of Balochistan

