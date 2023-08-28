BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from August 26 and August 27, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Outcry over power bills: PM Kakar seeks relief plan within 48 hours
- JI calls for nationwide strike on Sept 2 over inflated electricity bills
- Elections likely to take place in February next year: Punjab governor
- Pakistan welcomes Denmark’s move to ban desecration of Holy Quran
- Commerce minister urges textile exporters to lay focus on value-added products
- Islamabad Electric Supply Company seeks police deployment in wake of protests
- Pakistan’s real foe is its expenditure habit: caretaker PM Kakar
- Caretaker PM assures resolution of all issues of Balochistan
