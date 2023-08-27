BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
Aug 27, 2023
Pakistan

Caretaker PM assures resolution of all issues of Balochistan

  • Premier says Pakistan's progress is intertwined with the province
APP Published 27 Aug, 2023 12:53pm

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said Sunday that Balochistan's all issues will be resolved, stressing that Pakistan's progress is intertwined with that of the province, APP reported.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of the elders of the province who called on him to felicitate him on assuming the office.

The delegation also extended good wishes, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a press release.

Governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Kakar and Caretaker Chief Minister Ali Mardan Domki were also present during the meeting.

The premier said that the government was taking steps, on a priority basis, to enhance foreign investment, industrial and agriculture development, and provision of employment opportunities in the province.

He also assured of providing equal job opportunities to the youth of Balochistan.

For the country’s progress, the caretaker government would strive to increase the role of Balochistan province through the provision of infrastructure, electricity, water, and all other available resources, he added.

