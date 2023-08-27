Caretaker PM assures resolution of all issues of Balochistan

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said Sunday that Balochistan's all issues will be resolved, stressing that Pakistan's progress is intertwined with that of the province, APP reported.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of the elders of the province who called on him to felicitate him on assuming the office.

The delegation also extended good wishes, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a press release.

Governor Balochistan Abdul Wali Kakar and Caretaker Chief Minister Ali Mardan Domki were also present during the meeting.

The premier said that the government was taking steps, on a priority basis, to enhance foreign investment, industrial and agriculture development, and provision of employment opportunities in the province.

He also assured of providing equal job opportunities to the youth of Balochistan.

For the country’s progress, the caretaker government would strive to increase the role of Balochistan province through the provision of infrastructure, electricity, water, and all other available resources, he added.