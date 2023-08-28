Pakistani doctor gets 18 years in US prison on terror charges

WASHINGTON: A Pakistani physician, Muhammad Masood, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organisation, Daesh.

Muhammad Masood, a 31-year-old licensed Pakistani doctor, living in the United States on a work visa, was formerly employed as a research coordinator at a medical clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

“A Rochester man was sentenced today to 216 months in prison, equivalent to 18 years, followed by five years of supervised release for attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization,” a press release issued by the US Department of Justice stated.

“Between January 2020 and March 2020, Masood used an encrypted messaging application to facilitate his travel overseas to join a terrorist organization,” the statement added.

On March 19, 2020, Masood travelled from Rochester to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) to board a flight bound for Los Angeles, California.

However, he was eventually arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) upon arrival at the airport.