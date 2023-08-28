Minister visits Jamia Islamia Clifton

KARACHI: Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed on Sunday paid a visit to Jamia Islamia Clifton and engaged in discussions with Ulema, fostering unity and collaboration for a shared religious harmony agenda.

Addressing the religious scholars, he, in light of escalating social intolerance, raised a question on the dissemination of true message and purpose of Islam to fellow Muslims. He lamented that the tragic incident in Jaranwala highlighted the unfortunate reality of the nation.