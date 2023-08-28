MQM-P for polls only after fresh delimitations

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Sunday demanded transparent elections with the fresh delimitation of constituencies in line with the census 2023.

“General elections should be held following fresh delimitation of constituencies,” the MQM-Pakistan convener said while addressing a presser alongside party leaders Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal.

The MQM-P leader went on to say that Karachi needs transparent elections at the earliest. He; however, added: “If the delimitation of constituencies took weeks or months, it is not a bad deal.”

“In the previous elections, fake representatives were imposed on the city,” Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said, adding that this time the elections needed to be fair, transparent, impartial, and acceptable to all. “Delimitation of new constituencies inevitable after the new census,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Farooq Sattar lashed out at the rulers on inflated power bills and rising inflation. “People are becoming rebels, and this country is heading towards civil disobedience,” he noted.