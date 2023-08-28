BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
BIPL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.7%)
BOP 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.76%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.18%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.67%)
DGKC 49.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.53%)
FABL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.13%)
FCCL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1%)
FFL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.81%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.82%)
HBL 99.77 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.42%)
HUBC 85.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.56%)
MLCF 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.32%)
OGDC 99.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.4%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.41%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PIOC 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.27%)
PPL 75.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.86%)
PRL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.72%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.98%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
TRG 91.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.55%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,817 Decreased By -18.7 (-0.39%)
BR30 16,956 Decreased By -126.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,671 Decreased By -79.6 (-0.17%)
KSE30 16,971 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

MQM-P for polls only after fresh delimitations

NNI Published 28 Aug, 2023 06:27am

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Sunday demanded transparent elections with the fresh delimitation of constituencies in line with the census 2023.

“General elections should be held following fresh delimitation of constituencies,” the MQM-Pakistan convener said while addressing a presser alongside party leaders Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal.

The MQM-P leader went on to say that Karachi needs transparent elections at the earliest. He; however, added: “If the delimitation of constituencies took weeks or months, it is not a bad deal.”

“In the previous elections, fake representatives were imposed on the city,” Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said, adding that this time the elections needed to be fair, transparent, impartial, and acceptable to all. “Delimitation of new constituencies inevitable after the new census,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Farooq Sattar lashed out at the rulers on inflated power bills and rising inflation. “People are becoming rebels, and this country is heading towards civil disobedience,” he noted.

polls census MQMP constituencies Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui delimitation of constituencies

Comments

1000 characters

MQM-P for polls only after fresh delimitations

Incremental Units Consumption Subsidy: PALSP concerned at ‘discrimination’

Falls under domain of Ministry of Commerce: SBP says it can’t impose ban on import of any item

India releases more water into River Sutlej

PSW launching port community, airport community systems

FTO probe results in Rs2bn demand against NHA

PPP leader says Nawaz unlikely to come back by Oct

Balochistan: Interim setup to help usher in industrial revolution: PM

Trump raised $7.1m since he was booked Thursday at an Atlanta jail

Israeli FM meets Libyan FM

US officials visit Syria’s pro-Turkish rebel area

Read more stories