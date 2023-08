PESHAWAR: The Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, accompanied by the Inspector General of Police and Secretary home, on Sunday visited the control room set up in the Home and Tribal Affairs department for the by-election across 24 districts of the province.

The Chief Secretary received a comprehensive briefing on the control room’s operations, which involve monitoring the election process, law and order situation.

