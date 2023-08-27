During his interaction with some foreign dignitaries, Caretaker commerce minister Gohar Ejaz is said to have shared his vision of increasing Pakistan’s global exports to $80 billion. According to him, the ministry of Commerce is vigorously preparing a framework through which special emphasis would be placed on strategic export markets and potential products. Needless to say, the EU is the largest export destination for Pakistani businesses.

Obviously, this economic bloc will be government’s top priority. No doubt, his is a noble idea which should be the guiding principle of country’s economic policy. But the question is how the caretakers would increase country’s exports to $80 billion from the present $30 billion in their 90-day tenure? Or, is he hinting at the possibility of extension of the tenure of the incumbent government beyond 90 days? In my opinion, Gohar Ejaz cannot present any plausible argument in support of his $80 billion export boost contention or argument unless he comes clean about the duration of government’s tenure.

Be that as it may, banking on a miracle from the caretakers cannot be a sustainable option. In my view, whatever the minister has said is not more than a pious hope. If he begins to look at the country’s export potential through the lens of realism, he would see his estimates have gone wide of the mark.

Nahid Cheema,

Lahore

