RCCI demands govt withdraw hike in power tariffs

Tahir Amin Published 27 Aug, 2023 03:05am

ISLAMABAD: The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has given a deadline till August 29, to the government to withdraw the increase in electricity price, otherwise, it will take out a protest rally.

Trade organisations and general public will also participate in the protest rally.

Chamber President Saqib Rafiq, addressing at a press conference here on Saturday, said that they cannot compete with the international market in the current price of electricity. It is impossible to do business in the current conditions and businesses are closing down, the government should focus on alternative sources of energy to provide cheap electricity and create a conducive investment environment for tax collection.

He said that our protest will be peaceful.

He further demanded that “the rising interest rates, the uncertain situation of the US dollar, sky-rocketing fuel prices, higher gas and power tariffs, and unabated food inflation were extremely serious issues that needed to be addressed by the government on a priority basis.”

Group leader Sohail Altaf said that since the caretaker government, dollar has gone out of control.

