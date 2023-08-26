BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
JS Bank acquires 67.33pc ordinary shares of BankIslami

Recorder Report Published 26 Aug, 2023 06:13am

KARACHI: JS Bank Limited has acquired 67.33 percent ordinary shares of BankIslami Pakistan Limited (BIPL) vide agreements as well as through public offer.

“With reference to the public announcement of offer made by JS Bank Limited on June 27, 2023, through Next Capital Limited as the Manager to the offer in relation to acquisition of majority voting shares and control of BankIslami Pakistan Limited, we are pleased to inform that the aforementioned acquisition has successfully been completed and the Bank has acquired 67.33 percent ordinary shares of BIPL vide agreements as well as through public offer,” material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange said on Friday.

