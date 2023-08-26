BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
Probation officers of Information Group visit SU

Recorder Report Published 26 Aug, 2023 06:13am

HYDERABAD: A group of six probation officers from the Information Group of the 50th Common Training Program undertook a visit to the University of Sindh Jamshoro, led by Director General of the Information Service Academy (ISA) Islamabad Saeed Ahmed Shaikh, Director of the Press Information Department Hyderabad Imdad Ali Leghari and Deputy Director of the Common Training Program Sana Hamid here on Friday.

They visited various departments and institutes of the university and conducted inspections and observations of the operational procedures within the Department of Media & Communication Studies (DMCS), the Institute of English Language & Literature (IELL), the Institute of Art & Design (IAD), and the Institute of Sindhology.

The team of probation officers, consisting of Alishba Fatima Tajwar, Roha Khan, Anum Awan, Ifra Hussain, Sahiba Chand, and Ayesha Athar, had the opportunity to gain firsthand experience of the working dynamics and academic endeavours of these departments. The female officers of the CSS Information Group began their tour with a visit to the Department of Media and Communication Studies, where they were received by Dr Bashir Memon, who provided them with an overview of the department's activities.

Subsequently, the delegation went to the Institute of English Language and Literature. Welcomed by the institute's director, Prof Dr Abdul Fattah Soomro, along with Prof Dr Tariq Hasan Umrani, Dr Farida Yasmin Panhwar, Dr Sumera Umrani, Dr Ellahi Bakhsh Gopang, and other faculty members, the officers were briefed about the programs offered by the institute.

The delegation later went to the Institute of Art and Design, where they visited the Benazir Gallery for a photography exhibition. Assistant Professor and Nadir Ali Jamali provided an insightful overview of the institute.

The final stop on their tour was the Institute of Sindhology. Welcomed by the Sindh University Registrar Dr Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto, Publication Officer Dr Waheed Jatoi, Zahid Kalhoro and other officials, the officers were guided through the Sindhology Museum.

