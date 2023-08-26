BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
CM visits flood-hit area near Attari

Recorder Report Published 26 Aug, 2023 06:13am

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the flood-affected village near Attari of Okara and reviewed water situation in River Sutlej and the site of Attari.

He also visited a relief camp being established for the flood affectees along with Khema Basti and met with them. He consoled the flood affectees and assured them all possible assistance.

The CM inquired from the flood affectees about provision of facilities and edible arrangements.

He also met with the rescue staff members present in the boats. He stated that after 35 years 278,000 cusec water arrived in River Sutlej.

The evacuation of people is being ensured from the affected areas. It is our foremost priority to protect the lives of the people, he said. Mohsin Naqvi stated that the performance of administration, police and officers of the Irrigation department busy in rescue and relief activities is praiseworthy.

CM Mohsin Naqvi was given a briefing about rescue and relief activities. Chief secretary, secretary Irrigation, DG Rescue 1122, commissioner, RPO, deputy commissioner and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

