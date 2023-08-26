Lawyers stuck in IHC elevator rescued

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s counsel and senior lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa was among other lawyers who were rescued from a malfunctioning elevator when they were returning after attending the Toshakhana case at the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Lawyers Naeem Haider Panjotha and Ali Ejaz Buttar were also among those trapped inside the elevator.

All the people were on their way back from the courtroom of IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq when they got stuck on the lift at the third floor.

It has only been three months, the IHC moved into its new building.

The lawyers remained trapped inside the elevator for around 45 minutes before the Capital Development Authority (CDA) staff rescued them.

The videos of lawyers trapped in the elevator with no fan and lights began doing the rounds on social media.

Sources said that the elevator was overloaded as it was carrying more people than its capacity.

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) expressed deep concern following the incident.

In a joint statement, SCBA President Barrister Abid Zuberi and secretary Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir praised the efforts of the CDA’s emergency services and the lawyers themselves for successfully rescuing those trapped without any harm.

