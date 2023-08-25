Putin, Erdogan expected to meet soon

MOSCOW: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that there was “an understanding” that the presidents of Turkiye and Russia would meet soon.

Turkiye President Tayyip Erdogan has invited Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to visit Turkiye this month but no date has yet been confirmed.

Peskov, who was speaking to reporters, also did not say where the leaders were expected to meet.’

Turkiye is trying to persuade Russia to return to a deal Ankara helped to broker last summer that allows grain shipments from Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea.

Moscow exited the deal last month, complaining that it was unable to export its own grain and fertiliser despite commitments made under the deal.