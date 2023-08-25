BAFL 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.6%)
BIPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.05%)
BOP 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.01%)
CNERGY 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
DFML 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.54%)
DGKC 49.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.73%)
FABL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.67%)
FCCL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
FFL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.48%)
GGL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.22%)
HBL 99.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.45%)
HUBC 85.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.91%)
LOTCHEM 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
MLCF 29.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.15%)
OGDC 99.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.79%)
PAEL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.31%)
PIOC 91.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.83%)
PPL 75.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.73%)
PRL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.15%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.97%)
SNGP 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
SSGC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TPLP 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
TRG 93.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.84%)
UNITY 24.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,821 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.31%)
BR30 16,991 Decreased By -91.7 (-0.54%)
KSE100 47,689 Decreased By -61.5 (-0.13%)
KSE30 16,975 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukrainian pilots to receive F-16 training in US

Reuters Published 25 Aug, 2023 11:41am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

WASHINGTON: The United States will begin flight training for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets in October, the Pentagon announced on Thursday.

The training will begin after the pilots receive English language training next month, Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said. The flight training will take place in Arizona, Ryder added.

Several pilots and dozens of aircraft maintenance crew will take the training, Ryder added.

On Sunday, Denmark and the Netherlands pledged to donate F-16s to Ukraine, fulfilling a longstanding wish by Ukraine that it says will help strengthen air defenses and aid its counteroffensive against Russia’s 2022 invasion. Norway’s prime minister on Thursday said his country would also give Ukraine F-16s.

Denmark has begun training eight Ukrainian pilots in flying F-16s. They have arrived at the Danish military air base in Skrydstrup along with 65 personnel who will be trained in maintaining and servicing the jets.

Last week, Ukraine said it would not be able to operate U.S.-built F-16 fighter jets this coming autumn and winter.

Ukraine has repeatedly called on its Western allies to supply the country with F-16s, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said would be a signal that Russia’s invasion would end in defeat.

U.S. President Joe Biden endorsed training programs for Ukrainian pilots on F-16s in May.

The West says it wants to help Ukraine defeat Russia but has repeatedly insisted it does not want to trigger a direct confrontation between the U.S.-backed NATO military alliance and Moscow.

United States Ukraine Pentagon ukraine russia F 16 fighter jets Ukrainian pilots Brigadier General Pat Ryder

Comments

1000 characters

Ukrainian pilots to receive F-16 training in US

Intra-day update: rupee under pressure against US dollar

‘Vision of $80bn exports’ shared with EU envoy

MARI granted license to explore minerals in Chagai, Balochistan

Export boost: Gohar for early operationalisation of EXIM Bank

CCoE reconstituted

Ginning factories: Govt decides to implement ‘track and trace’ system

LHC seeks replies over likely delay in elections

US envoy meets CEC ahead of elections

India’s Reliance Industries to sell additional stake in retail arm

UoSC payment to NTDC: Tax dept issuing notices to Discos for not deducting WHT

Read more stories