Forex reserves fall $131m

KARACHI: The country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves fell by $131 million during the last week due to external debt servicing.

According to weekly report issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13.248 billion as of Aug 18, 2023 compared to $13.379 billion as of August 11, 2023.

During the week under review, SBP’s reserves decreased by $125 million to $7.931 billion on account of debt repayments.

In addition, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks slightly declined by $6 million to $5.318 billion from $5.324 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023