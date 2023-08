THATTA: At least seven people died and 15 others sustained injuries in a van-truck collision on Mulla Katiar Bridge near Jhirk, Thatta, on Thursday.

According to rescue sources, a passenger van from Hyderabad collided head-on with a truck. Two women, four men and a girl were among those who died in the accident.

The injured and the bodies of the deceased were shifted to Civil Hospital, Jhirk. Those who were critically injured were shifted to a Hyderabad hospital after first aid.