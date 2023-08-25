Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 24, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 47,750.77
High: 47,994.18
Low: 47,418.63
Net Change: 332.14
Volume (000): 168,477
Value (000): 11,394,085
Makt Cap (000) 1,675,812,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,971.92
NET CH (+) 70.09
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,960.52
NET CH (+) 29.66
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,292.16
NET CH (+) 155.86
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,274.20
NET CH (+) 66.77
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,473.16
NET CH (+) 36.36
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,004.51
NET CH (+) 34.8
------------------------------------
As on: 24-Aug-2023
====================================
