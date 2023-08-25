KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (August 24, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 47,750.77 High: 47,994.18 Low: 47,418.63 Net Change: 332.14 Volume (000): 168,477 Value (000): 11,394,085 Makt Cap (000) 1,675,812,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,971.92 NET CH (+) 70.09 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,960.52 NET CH (+) 29.66 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,292.16 NET CH (+) 155.86 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,274.20 NET CH (+) 66.77 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,473.16 NET CH (+) 36.36 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,004.51 NET CH (+) 34.8 ------------------------------------ As on: 24-Aug-2023 ====================================

