WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Aug 24, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 23-Aug-23 22-Aug-23 21-Aug-23 18-Aug-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.103353 0.103079 0.10277 0.103196
Euro 0.814133 0.817934 0.819363 0.817139
Japanese yen 0.0051714 0.0051371 0.0051708 0.0051645
U.K. pound 0.951379 0.958989 0.957088 0.956286
U.S. dollar 0.753478 0.751294 0.751158 0.751945
Algerian dinar 0.0055208 0.0055261 0.0055172 0.0055201
Australian dollar 0.485315 0.482105 0.480741 0.481771
Botswana pula 0.0557574 0.0555206 0.0552101 0.0553432
Brazilian real 0.153862 0.152007 0.150711 0.151242
Brunei dollar 0.555498 0.554256 0.553176 0.554246
Canadian dollar 0.55599 0.554501 0.554647 0.554859
Chilean peso 0.0008691 0.000864 0.0008654 0.0008696
Czech koruna 0.0337474 0.03408 0.034094 0.0339924
Danish krone 0.109235 0.109739 0.109947 0.109663
Indian rupee 0.0090866 0.0090444 0.0090376 0.0090497
Israeli New Shekel 0.198912 0.19886 0.197986 0.198245
Korean won 0.0005628 0.00056 0.0005619 0.0005605
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44755 2.44164 2.44041
Malaysian ringgit 0.161916 0.161603 0.161453 0.161987
Mauritian rupee 0.0164823 0.0165084 0.0164369 0.0164582
Mexican peso 0.0448293 0.0443851 0.0441333 0.0441083
New Zealand dollar 0.449224 0.445405 0.443972 0.446693
Norwegian krone 0.0703475 0.0710041 0.0711223 0.0705647
Omani rial 1.95963 1.95395 1.9536
Peruvian sol 0.201744 0.202414 0.202571
Philippine peso 0.0134035 0.0133128 0.013267
Polish zloty 0.181833 0.183583 0.182657 0.182135
Qatari riyal 0.206999 0.206399 0.206362
Russian ruble 0.0079782 0.0079824 0.007979 0.0080504
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200927 0.200345
Singapore dollar 0.555498 0.554256 0.553176 0.554246
South African rand 0.0402142 0.0399013 0.0393874 0.0394256
Swedish krona 0.0687543 0.0689001 0.0686626
Swiss franc 0.854962 0.855932 0.853637 0.853755
Thai baht 0.0215581 0.021416 0.0212799 0.0212402
Trinidadian dollar 0.111296 0.111197 0.11171
U.A.E. dirham 0.205168 0.204573 0.204536
Uruguayan peso 0.0199814 0.0198597 0.019864 0.0198722
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
