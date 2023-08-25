WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Aug 24, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 23-Aug-23 22-Aug-23 21-Aug-23 18-Aug-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103353 0.103079 0.10277 0.103196 Euro 0.814133 0.817934 0.819363 0.817139 Japanese yen 0.0051714 0.0051371 0.0051708 0.0051645 U.K. pound 0.951379 0.958989 0.957088 0.956286 U.S. dollar 0.753478 0.751294 0.751158 0.751945 Algerian dinar 0.0055208 0.0055261 0.0055172 0.0055201 Australian dollar 0.485315 0.482105 0.480741 0.481771 Botswana pula 0.0557574 0.0555206 0.0552101 0.0553432 Brazilian real 0.153862 0.152007 0.150711 0.151242 Brunei dollar 0.555498 0.554256 0.553176 0.554246 Canadian dollar 0.55599 0.554501 0.554647 0.554859 Chilean peso 0.0008691 0.000864 0.0008654 0.0008696 Czech koruna 0.0337474 0.03408 0.034094 0.0339924 Danish krone 0.109235 0.109739 0.109947 0.109663 Indian rupee 0.0090866 0.0090444 0.0090376 0.0090497 Israeli New Shekel 0.198912 0.19886 0.197986 0.198245 Korean won 0.0005628 0.00056 0.0005619 0.0005605 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44755 2.44164 2.44041 Malaysian ringgit 0.161916 0.161603 0.161453 0.161987 Mauritian rupee 0.0164823 0.0165084 0.0164369 0.0164582 Mexican peso 0.0448293 0.0443851 0.0441333 0.0441083 New Zealand dollar 0.449224 0.445405 0.443972 0.446693 Norwegian krone 0.0703475 0.0710041 0.0711223 0.0705647 Omani rial 1.95963 1.95395 1.9536 Peruvian sol 0.201744 0.202414 0.202571 Philippine peso 0.0134035 0.0133128 0.013267 Polish zloty 0.181833 0.183583 0.182657 0.182135 Qatari riyal 0.206999 0.206399 0.206362 Russian ruble 0.0079782 0.0079824 0.007979 0.0080504 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200927 0.200345 Singapore dollar 0.555498 0.554256 0.553176 0.554246 South African rand 0.0402142 0.0399013 0.0393874 0.0394256 Swedish krona 0.0687543 0.0689001 0.0686626 Swiss franc 0.854962 0.855932 0.853637 0.853755 Thai baht 0.0215581 0.021416 0.0212799 0.0212402 Trinidadian dollar 0.111296 0.111197 0.11171 U.A.E. dirham 0.205168 0.204573 0.204536 Uruguayan peso 0.0199814 0.0198597 0.019864 0.0198722 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

