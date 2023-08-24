Crackdown on hoarders, black marketers of fertilizers launched

LAHORE: The Punjab Agriculture Department has launched a crackdown against those involved in black marketing or over-pricing of fertilizers and other agricultural inputs and arrested 13 such people during the last two days.

As many as 40 FIRs have also been launched against such elements and a fine of Rs1.781 million has also been imposed on dealers found involved in price hike.

Additional Secretary Agriculture (Task Force) Punjab Muhammad Shabbir Ahmed Khan disclosed this at a meeting presided over by the Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo here on Wednesday to review the progress of crackdown on fertilizer black marketers.

Additional Secretary (Task Force), Punjab Shabir Ahmad Khan further said that the provision of quality agri inputs to farmers at fixed rates was the first priority.

He said that the farmers/public could register their complaints against the high prices of fertilizers or black marketing with the local office of the Agriculture Department or the District Administration. Action would be taken within 24 hours after receiving the complaint.

