JI asks KWSC to address water supply issues

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi has asked the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) to dismantle all illegal hydrants and end its ‘unjust’ water distribution to the megacity.

JI Karachi Chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman met with the corporation’s MD, Salahuddin at his office the other day, who also sought a clampdown on water theft in the metropolis.

After the meeting, Hafiz Naeem and Salahuddin spoke to the media about the water distribution problems in the city. The JI Karachi Chief emphasized that the corporation should step up to solve the water issues and assured his support as well in dealing with the hurdles.

In line with the article 140-A of the country’s Constitution, he said that the administrative and monetary powers should be decentralized to the grassroots levels.

“The JI want to address water supply problems with the corporation for the city,” he said.

The MD assured him about dismantling the illegal hydrants and actions against water theft, saying that coordination will go down to the town and UC levels.

