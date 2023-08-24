BAFL 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.06%)
Ruda arranges public-private dialogue

Recorder Report Published 24 Aug, 2023 06:22am

LAHORE: To establish educational institutions within Ravi City, the Ravi Urban Development Authority (Ruda) arranged a public-private dialogue on Wednesday.

The dialogue session held with the collaboration of education and administrative figures, marked a vital step towards the city’s holistic development and transformation into an educational hub.

Co-chaired by Ruda CEO Imran Amin and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Mansoor Janjua, the event drew distinguished attendees, including former Punjab Education Minister Mian Imran Masood along with Punjab Housing and Urban Development Secretary Sajid Zafar Dar and a number of known educationists of the country.

The Ruda CEO talked about urbanisation, sustainable infrastructure and the vision for educational complexes that would reflect the city’s framework.

He highlighted the significance of blending modernity with sustainability and creating an environment conducive to learning and growth. “The public-private dialogue served as a resounding affirmation of the Ruda’s commitment to fostering education as a cornerstone of Ravi City’s growth.

By facilitating dialogue among key stakeholders, we are poised to shape an innovative, knowledge-driven landscape that holds the promise of propelling the city to new heights of progress,” he added.

Lahore RUDA Imran Amin Ravi City project Mansoor Janjua educational hub

