KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 166,463 tonnes of cargo comprising 121,767 tonnes of import cargo and 44,696 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 121,767 comprised of 75,884 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, 179 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,260 tonnes of Petcoke & 43,444 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export 44,696 comprised of 25,196 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo & 19,500 tonnes of Clinkers.

Nearly, 8373 containers comprising of 4968 containers import and 3405 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1642 of 20’s and 1409 of 40’s loaded while 98 of 20’s and 205 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 624 of 20’s and 292 of 40’s loaded containers while 327 of 20’s and 935 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 06 ships namely, Xin Hong Kong, Msc Santa Maria, Independent Spirit, MT Shalamar, Honor Win and Ts Ningbo berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 06 ships namely Anbien Bay, Northern Decency, Sc Taipei, Franbo Prospect, Seattle Bridge and Hyundai Pluto have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, TTC Vidyut and Fuwairit sailed out to sea on Wednesday (today) morning, while five more ships, Maersk Pittsburgh, MSC Tainping, African Nighthawk, Ullswater and Kaisa-I are expected to sail on same day afternoon .

Cargo through put during last 24 hours stood at 96,675tonnes, comprising 68,506 tones imports Cargo and 28,169 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 3,350 Containers (2,100 TEUs Imports and 1,250 TEUs export) was handled at the port.

There are eight ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Jigjiga and Maran-gas Asclepius & two more ships, Central Park and MSC Santa Maria scheduled to load/offload General cargo, LNG, Chemicals and Containers are expected to take berths at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Gasport Terminal, Engro Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Wednesday, 23rd August, while two more container ships, Cosco America and Vancouver are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Thursday, 24th August, 2023.

