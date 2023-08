KARACHI: The former Provincial Minister for Information and Transport, Sharjeel Inam Memon, held a meeting with Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, at Bilawal House in Karachi.

The meeting involved discussions about the political situation in Sindh and various other issues. Sharjeel Inam Memon provided a briefing to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari about his constituency during the meeting.

