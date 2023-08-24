BAFL 40.54 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.42%)
Wapda, Kapco to rehabilitate houses in Jarranwala

Published 24 Aug, 2023

LAHORE: Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and Kot Addu Power Company (KAPCO), majority shares of which are owned by WAPDA, have announced to re-habilitate the houses of Christian community burnt by the miscreants few days ago in a tragic incident that took place at Jarranwala, district Faisalabad.

This measure of corporate social responsibility is being taken to express solidarity with Christian community of the country.

The government of Punjab is being approached while survey is being carried out by WAPDA in coordination with the provincial government and the district administration to assess volume of losses and start rehabilitation of the burnt houses on war footing, says the announcement.

