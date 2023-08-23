BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 23 Aug, 2023 05:50am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 126,691 tonnes of cargo comprising 80,353 tonnes of import cargo and 46,338 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 80,353 comprised of 46,159 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, 2,820 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,176 tonnes of Petcoke & 29,198 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export 46,338 comprised of 32,308 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, 30 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 14,000 tonnes of Clinkers.

Nearly, 79871 containers comprising of 3214 containers import and 4485 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1030 of 20’s and 1057 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 35 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 626 of 20’s and 761 of 40’s loaded containers while 517 of 20’s and 910 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 06 ships namely Seattle Bridge, Northern Decency, Courageous Ace, Sc Taipei, Hyundai Pluto and Franbo Prospect Berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 06 ships namely Navios Bahamas, SSL Krishna, Sea Fortune, Ningbo Express, Lotus A and Courageous Ace have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 08 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, MSC Marina and Lana sailed out to sea on Tuesday (today) morning, while two more ships, Chem Saiph and TTC Vidyut are expected to sail on same day afternoon.

A cargo volume of 120,219tonnes, comprising 79,178 tones imports Cargo and 41,041 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,036 Containers (754 TEUs Imports and 1,282 TEUs export) was handled during last 24 hours.

There are seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them an edible oil carrier ‘UACC Manama’ & two more container ships, Maersk Pittsburgh and MSC Tianping are expected to take berths at Liquid Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Tuesday, 22nd August, while another containers ship, MSC Santa Maria is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Wednesday, 23rd August, 2023.

