Lahore Grain Market Rates

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Tuesday (August 22, 2023)...
Recorder Report Published 23 Aug, 2023 05:50am

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Tuesday (August 22, 2023)

======================================
Per 100 kg
======================================
Sugar                      15200-15260
Gur                        17000-19000
Shakar                     18000-22000
Ghee (16 kg)                 7200-7800
Almond (Kaghzi)            10000-42000
Almond (Simple)            12500-15000
Sogi                       40000-70000
Dry Date                   14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)             30000-36000
Chilli (Pissi)             50000-60000
Turmeric                   16500-20000
Darchini (large)           26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)               18000-19000
Dal Mong (Chilka)          19000-20000
Dal Mong (Washed)          20500-21500
Dal Mash (Sabat)           42000-46000
Dal Mash (Chilka)          46000-49000
Dal Mash (Washed)          48000-52000
Dal Masoor (Local)         38000-40000
Dal Masoor (impor)         23500-24500
Masoor (salam-impor)       24000-25000
Masoor (salam-local)       35000-36000
Gram White                 30000-35000
Gram Black                 19000-22000
Dal Chana (Thin)           19000-21000
Dal Chana (Thick)          21000-22500
White Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                          40000
Red Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                    43000-47000
--------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
--------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)        32000-35000
Basmati Super (new)        28000-30000
Kainat 1121                32000-35000
Rice Basmati (386)         22000-25000
Basmati broken             18000-25000
--------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
--------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                  1900-2200
Tea (Green)                  1400-1650
======================================

