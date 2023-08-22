BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
BIPL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
BOP 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
DGKC 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FABL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
FFL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
GGL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 98.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.29%)
HUBC 84.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.4%)
OGDC 96.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.18%)
PAEL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 91.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PPL 74.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
PRL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SNGP 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.43%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,804 Increased By 11.1 (0.23%)
BR30 17,052 Increased By 141.5 (0.84%)
KSE100 47,418 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,801 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.16%)
Indian blue-chips muted on global woes, mid-caps hit record high

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2023 04:47pm

BENGALURU: Indian blue-chip shares were little changed on Tuesday due to persistent concerns over U.S. interest rates and China’s economic health, although the mid-cap index rallied to a fresh record on brighter domestic prospects.

The Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex indexes eked out a 0.01% gain each to end at 19,396.45 and 65,220.03, respectively, as a slide in heavyweight IT and financials stocks offset gains in other sectors.

“It is time to be prudent, to be in the wait-and-watch mode or book profits, rather than going all out to buy,” said Umesh Mehta, chief investment officer at Samco Mutual Fund.

“The risk-reward is not favourable in the near term for equity investors, not only in India but across the world.”

Nonetheless, the more domestically oriented Nifty mid-cap index added 1.10% and hit a fresh record high, while the small-cap index jumped 0.81%.

Indian shares gain as IT, financials rebound outweighs Reliance’s slide

They have jumped roughly 22% so far this year, while the blue-chips have gained about 7%.

“In the next few months, the Nifty might remain in a broad range of 19,000-20,000, but mid-caps and small-caps could continue to outperform, given their earnings visibility” said Gaurav Dua, senior vice president, head of capital market strategy at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Five of the 13 main sectors declined. IT companies, which earn a significant share of their revenue from the U.S., lost 0.11% on worries about higher-for-longer interest rates in the world’s largest economy.

Reliance was flat, although its newly spun-off Jio Financial Services fell 5% again, which could see it retain its blue-chip index membership for a little longer.

Metal stocks followed metal price higher. Index heavyweight Adani Enterprises rose 2.21%.

In fact, most Adani group stocks gained between 1% and 7%, extending their rally since GQG Partners boosted its stake in Adani Ports last week.

