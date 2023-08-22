BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
BIPL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
BOP 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
DGKC 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FABL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
FFL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
GGL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 98.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.29%)
HUBC 84.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.4%)
OGDC 96.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.18%)
PAEL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 91.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PPL 74.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
PRL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SNGP 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.43%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,804 Increased By 11.1 (0.23%)
BR30 17,052 Increased By 141.5 (0.84%)
KSE100 47,418 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,801 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.16%)
Aug 22, 2023
Markets

Palm oil erases Monday's gains on weaker rivals

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2023 04:40pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures finished nearly 2% lower on Tuesday following a dip in rival edible oils, although strong export data helped limit losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 71 ringgit, or 1.8% to 3,865 ringgit ($831.90) per metric ton, erasing gains from the previous session.

“Crude palm oil futures were seen trading lower today on long liquidation tracking weaker soy oil futures on CBOT overnight,” said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Easing Chinese vegetable oil futures and CBOT soybean futures in Asian trading hours on the back of larger U.S. soybean pods data further dragged prices, Bagani added.

Palm rebounds nearly 2% on stronger rival oils, rising exports

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract dipped 0.2%, while its palm oil contract lost 0.7%. Soyoil price on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) edged 0.9% lower.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Production at South Peninsular Palm Oil Mills Association mills showed better recovery than anticipated during Aug. 1-20, up 7% from last month.

Malaysia maintained its export tax for crude palm oil for September at 8% and increased its reference price, according to a Malaysian Palm Oil Board circular.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Aug. 1-20 rose between 9.8% and 17.4% from a month ago, cargo surveyors Intertek Testing Services and Amspec Agri said.

The Malaysian ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, has been hovering near a more than one-month low since last Thursday. A weaker ringgit makes palm oil more attractive for foreign currency holders.

Palm oil may retest a support of 3,861 ringgit per metric ton, a break below which could open the way towards 3,778 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Malaysian palm oil palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

