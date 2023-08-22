BAFL 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
BIPL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
DGKC 51.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.78%)
FABL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.55%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
FFL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 98.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.2%)
HUBC 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KEL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
LOTCHEM 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 30.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
OGDC 98.80 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.63%)
PAEL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
PIOC 92.49 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.03%)
PPL 76.05 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.22%)
PRL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SNGP 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.26%)
SSGC 9.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.35%)
TRG 94.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.74%)
UNITY 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
BR100 4,817 Increased By 24 (0.5%)
BR30 17,039 Increased By 128.4 (0.76%)
KSE100 47,627 Increased By 178.6 (0.38%)
KSE30 16,874 Increased By 46.8 (0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat rebounds as US crop ratings decline; soybeans, corn firm

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2023 11:12am

SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat futures rose on Tuesday, recouping some of last session’s losses with a potential decline in yields following hot and dry weather in the US and Europe underpinning prices.

Soybeans and corn fell after a crop tour forecast above-average yields in Ohio, easing concerns over supplies.

“Chicago wheat prices are strengthening as we are seeing some adverse weather for the US spring crop,” said a Singapore-based trader.

“But global the market is more worried about the Black Sea region where war risk premiums are going up.”

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.4% to $6.28-1/4 a bushel, as of 0402 GMT.

Soybeans lost 0.2% to $13.59-1/2 a bushel and corn gave up 0.4% to $4.80-3/4 a bushel.

The condition of the US spring wheat crop dropped in the latest week, the government said on Monday, as forecasts for hot and dry weather continued in the northern Plains this week.

The stress on the high-protein spring wheat crop could add to concerns about production shortfalls in key growing areas like Canada and the European Union.

The European Union’s crop monitoring service on Monday reduced its forecast for this year’s average EU soft wheat, maize and rapeseed yields for a third consecutive month and warned of a significant fall in wheat quality after summer rain.

For soybeans and corn, extreme heat is expected across large swathes of the US Midwest this week, with temperatures above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 degrees Celsius) across the US Plains.

Funds sell CBOT corn, soy and wheat as supply fears wane

Sweltering temperatures, combined with a lack of rain, could damage soybean crops during a crucial development window.

However, Ohio corn yield prospects and soybean pod counts are above last year and higher than the three-year average, scouts on an annual tour of top US production states found on Monday.

US corn ratings fell 1 percentage point to 58% good to excellent and soybean ratings were flat at 59% good to excellent.

In the Black Sea region, Ukraine is considering using its newly tested wartime export corridor for grain shipments after the first successful evacuation of a vessel along the route last week, a senior agricultural official said on Monday.

Russia has blockaded Ukrainian ports since it invaded its neighbour in February 2022 and threatened to treat all vessels as potential military targets after pulling out of a UN-backed safe-passage deal for Black Sea grain exports last month.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean and soymeal futures contracts on Monday, traders said, and net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat and soyoil futures contracts.

Wheat Soybeans European Union

Comments

1000 characters

Wheat rebounds as US crop ratings decline; soybeans, corn firm

Intra-day update: rupee registers losses against US dollar

Govt collects Rs75bn PL in July

Courts can’t examine, implement economic, fiscal policies: SC

Jul-Mar FY23: New loan pacts worth $7.228bn signed with development partners: EAD

$2.89bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in July

Existing pacts, ongoing projects: Caretaker setup allowed to take actions, decisions

Secretary to President replaced: Alvi will neither resign nor cross ‘red line’?

Waqar responds to President’s allegation

All govt agencies required to implement PCA of imports, exports

B4 industrial consumers: PALSP urges Nepra to facilitate renewable energy integration into grid

Read more stories