BAFL 40.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.13%)
BIPL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.62%)
DGKC 51.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.78%)
FABL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.55%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.59%)
FFL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 98.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.2%)
HUBC 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
KEL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
LOTCHEM 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 30.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
OGDC 98.80 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.63%)
PAEL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
PIOC 92.49 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.03%)
PPL 76.05 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.22%)
PRL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SNGP 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.26%)
SSGC 9.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TPLP 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.35%)
TRG 94.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.74%)
UNITY 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
BR100 4,817 Increased By 24 (0.5%)
BR30 17,039 Increased By 128.4 (0.76%)
KSE100 47,627 Increased By 178.6 (0.38%)
KSE30 16,874 Increased By 46.8 (0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s Jio Financial slides 5% again as index funds sell-off continues

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2023 10:33am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

BENGALURU: Shares in India’s Jio Financial Services (JFS), part of Reliance Industries, fell a maximum of 5% for a second straight day on Tuesday as passive funds continued selling ahead of the stock exiting the benchmark indexes.

JFS shares fell limit-down to 236.45 rupees per share.

They opened at 262 rupees in their trading debut on Monday and fell 5%.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance spun off JFS last month, with the stock price set at 261.85 rupees during a special discovery session.

JFS is part of the benchmark Nifty 50 and Sensex due to their demerger from Reliance but they will be removed from the benchmarks at the end of third trading day, per exchange rules.

That, say analysts, has led to index funds selling their shares, which has led to the price drop.

India Reliance Industries Jio Financial

Comments

1000 characters

India’s Jio Financial slides 5% again as index funds sell-off continues

Intra-day update: rupee registers losses against US dollar

Govt collects Rs75bn PL in July

Courts can’t examine, implement economic, fiscal policies: SC

Jul-Mar FY23: New loan pacts worth $7.228bn signed with development partners: EAD

$2.89bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in July

Existing pacts, ongoing projects: Caretaker setup allowed to take actions, decisions

Secretary to President replaced: Alvi will neither resign nor cross ‘red line’?

Waqar responds to President’s allegation

All govt agencies required to implement PCA of imports, exports

B4 industrial consumers: PALSP urges Nepra to facilitate renewable energy integration into grid

Read more stories