BAFL 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-6.84%)
BIPL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.41%)
BOP 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.63%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.22%)
DFML 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
DGKC 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FABL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.08%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.73%)
FFL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.86%)
GGL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.44%)
HBL 98.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.46%)
HUBC 84.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.64%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
KEL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.83%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
MLCF 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.15%)
OGDC 96.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.64%)
PAEL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.64%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.22%)
PIOC 91.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.25%)
PPL 74.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.26%)
PRL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.69%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.72%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.29%)
TPLP 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
TRG 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-3.67%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.04%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,793 Decreased By -90.8 (-1.86%)
BR30 16,911 Decreased By -375.7 (-2.17%)
KSE100 47,448 Decreased By -770.5 (-1.6%)
KSE30 16,828 Decreased By -302.7 (-1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

$2.89bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in July

Tahir Amin Published 22 Aug, 2023 06:03am

ISLAMABAD: The country borrowed $2.890 billion from multiple financing sources during the first month (July) of the current fiscal year 2023-24 compared to $185 million borrowed during the same period of 2022-23, revealed the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) data.

The government had budgeted $2.4 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the current fiscal year 2023-24 and received $1.2 billion as the first tranche of the $3 billion stand-by arrangement (SBA) in July 2023, however, the EAD data does not reflect it. If the IMF inflows is added, the total inflows would reach $4.09 billion during the first month of the current fiscal year.

The $2.890 billion included $2 billion received from Saudi Arabia under the head of time deposit during July 2023, The data further shows that the government had budgeted estimates of $4.5 billion from the foreign commercial banks for the current fiscal year 2023-24, however, no money was received under this head in July.

Fiscal year 2022-23: Govt borrows $10.84bn from multiple sources

The data further shows that the government has budgeted $17.619 billion from multiple financing sources for the current fiscal year including $17.384 billion loans and $234.60 million grants.

The country borrowed $10.844 billion from multiple financing sources including $2.206 billion from foreign commercial banks during the fiscal year 2022-23 against the budgeted foreign assistance of $22.817 billion. However, the $10.844 billion did not include the rollover of friendly countries’ deposits amounting to $6 billion (i.e. $3 billion each from China and Saudi Arabia), and re-financing of Chinese loan of $1.3 billion.

The country received $74.70 million under the head of “Naya Pakistan Certificate” during July 2023.

The country received $193.64 million from multilaterals and $113.88 million from bilateral during July 2023-24. The non-project aid was $2.250 billion including $2.083 billion for budgetary support and project aid was $640.11 million. The country received $508.34 million under the head of guaranteed CATIC (PAF).

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) disbursed $22.59 million during the period under review compared to the budgeted $2.086 billion for the fiscal year 2023-24.

China disbursed no money in July, however, the government has budgeted $18.54 million for the current fiscal year.

Saudi Arabia disbursed $100 million against the budgeted $600 million under the head of oil facility during July 2023-24. The USA disbursed $8.17 million in July against the budgeted $21.60 million for the fiscal year. Korea disbursed $4.85 million and France $0.56 million during July 2023.

The IDA disbursed $82.71 million in July against the budgeted $1.489 billion for the current fiscal year and IBRD $3 million against the budgeted $840.36 million. IsDB (short-term) disbursed $67.23 million in July against the budgeted $500 million for the current fiscal year and AIIB disbursed $11.74 million, while IFAD disbursed $6.38 million against the budgeted $42.68 million for the current fiscal year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy ADB IMF EAD IsDB IMF and Pakistan AIIB Government borrows EAD data Economic distress friendly countries SBA financing sources

Comments

1000 characters

$2.89bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in July

Govt collects Rs75bn PL in July

Courts can’t examine, implement economic, fiscal policies: SC

Jul-Mar FY23: New loan pacts worth $7.228bn signed with development partners: EAD

Existing pacts, ongoing projects: Caretaker setup allowed to take actions, decisions

Secretary to President replaced: Alvi will neither resign nor cross ‘red line’?

Waqar responds to President’s allegation

All govt agencies required to implement PCA of imports, exports

B4 industrial consumers: PALSP urges Nepra to facilitate renewable energy integration into grid

Clarification of ATIR orders: FTO summons FBR’s Member Legal (IR) over ‘inaction’

Read more stories