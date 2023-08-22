BAFL 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-6.84%)
PFA disposes of 18,800 litres of spurious drinks

Recorder Report Published 22 Aug, 2023 06:03am

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday unearthed a fake beverage manufacturing unit producing carbonated drinks of different popular brands in Jameel Town.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the raiding team disposed of 18,800 litre spurious drinks; 1,250kg sugar and 130kg prohibited ingredients besides confiscating 17 cylinders, filling machines, compressors, stove, empty bottles, lids and fake labeling.

Meanwhile, the PFA also lodged an FIR against the adulteration mafia on account of adulteration and forgery and handed an accused over to police after apprehending him during the raid.

He said fabricated fizzy drinks were being prepared with hazardous chemicals, loose non-food grade colors, artificial sweeteners, unclean tap water, and other harmful ingredients while it was preserved in prohibited drums. Non-food-grade plastic bottles and fake labeling were also being used for packing purpose, he added.

The director general further said that fake beverages were to be supplied to the different local shops and hotels in Lahore. The use of spurious drinks causes health problems for consumers’ especially senior citizens and children, he said.

Moreover, he said the adulteration mafia would be dealt with an iron hand and all-out efforts would be made for sustainable law of the PFA in the province. He added that the PFA is utilizing all available resources to root out the menace of fake beverages from Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

