Punjab govt, AFD to help enhance efficiency of WASA

Recorder Report Published 22 Aug, 2023 06:03am

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to collaborate with the French Development Agency (AFD) to enhance the efficiency of the Water and Sewerage Authorities (WASAs) in Lahore and Faisalabad.

In this connection, a meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance and Development was held here on Monday under the chair of caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Provincial ministers S. M. Tanvir, Mansoor Qadir and Amir Mir along with the Punjab Chief Secretary, Planning and Development Board Chairman, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), administrative secretaries and others attended the meeting.

The Committee, in principle, also decided to give a special package to the heirs of employees who passed away while in service. In addition, the CM directed that financial aid to employees’ families should be provided within 10 days. Moreover, it also granted its approval for the rehabilitation and expansion of Gatwala Road, originating from the Nishat Abad overhead bridge in Faisalabad while a decision was made to incorporate the acquisition of snow-blowers for the Murree roads into the Annual Development Programme (ADP). Concurrently, the green light was given for the comprehensive restoration of historically significant gates in Lahore, ensuring their return to their original condition. Moreover, funding was allocated for the modernization of the Lahore Zoo.

The Committee earmarked funds for renovating the shrine of Baba Fariduddin Ganj Shakar, and the project was included in the ADP. Under the aegis of the PM’s National Programme, in principle approval was granted for the conversion of agricultural tube-wells to solar power in Punjab.

