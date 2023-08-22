KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 185,675 tonnes of cargo comprising 126,294 tonnes of import cargo and 59,381 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 126,294 comprised of 83,166 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, 12,902 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 14,626 tonnes of Petcoke & 15,600 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export 59,381 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo

Nearly, 7459 containers comprising of 4282 containers import and 3177 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1000 of 20’s and 1398 of 40’s loaded while 288 of 20’s and 99 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 919 of 20’s and 534 of 40’s loaded containers while 264 of 20’s and 463 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 07 ships namely, Lotus A, TTC Shakti, Loyal, Anbien Bay, Ningbo Express, Elim Challenge and SSL Krishna Berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Some 02 ships namely, Cma Cgm Pegasus and Nadejda have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 07 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, Meratus Jayawijaya, MSC Cape-town and SC-Taipei sailed out to sea on Monday (today) morning, while two more ships, Fairchem Thresher and Hafnia Caterina are expected to sail on same day afternoon.

A cargo volume of 70,961tonnes, comprising 55,149 tones imports Cargo and 15,812 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 831 Containers (163 TEUs Imports and 668 TEUs export) was handled during last 24 hours.

There are ten ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Chem-Saiph, Ullswater and Fuwairit& two more ships, MSC Marina and Lana are expected to take berths at Liquid Terminal, SSGC Terminal, Elengy Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Monday, 21st August,while two more container ships, Maersk Pittsburgh and MSC Tianping are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 22nd August, 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023