KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 15.009 billion and the number of lots traded was 12,911.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 5.170 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.867 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.149 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.824 billion), DJ (PKR 661.049 million), Platinum (PKR 531.563 million), SP 500 (PKR 361.041 million), Natural Gas (PKR 149.743 million), Silver (PKR 139.048 million), Japan Equity (PKR 92.680 million), Brent (PKR 31.560 million) and Copper (PKR 29.414 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 6 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 7.424 million were traded.

