BAFL 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-6.84%)
BIPL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.41%)
BOP 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.63%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.22%)
DFML 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
DGKC 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FABL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.08%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.73%)
FFL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.86%)
GGL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.44%)
HBL 98.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.46%)
HUBC 84.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.64%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
KEL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.83%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
MLCF 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.15%)
OGDC 96.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.64%)
PAEL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.64%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.22%)
PIOC 91.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.25%)
PPL 74.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.26%)
PRL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.69%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.72%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.29%)
TPLP 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
TRG 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-3.67%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.04%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,793 Decreased By -90.8 (-1.86%)
BR30 16,911 Decreased By -375.7 (-2.17%)
KSE100 47,448 Decreased By -770.5 (-1.6%)
KSE30 16,828 Decreased By -302.7 (-1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Rise in Turkish inflation temporary: Erdogan

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2023 10:33pm

ISTANBUL: Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday the rise in inflation is temporary and the government is discussing steps to tackle the high cost of living.

Speaking following the weekly cabinet meeting, Erdogan also said some economic indicators are showing improvement and asked the Turkish people to have patience and faith in the government.

Turkish monthly inflation jumps 3.9% in June after post-election lira drop

In July, inflation rose to 47.8% and due to some tax hikes and depreciation of the Turkish lira against hard currencies it is expected to go up to around 60% by year-end.

Tayyip Erdogan Turkish lira Turkish inflation

Comments

1000 characters

Rise in Turkish inflation temporary: Erdogan

Rupee remains under pressure, settles at 297.13 against US dollar

KSE-100 sees bloodbath, down 771 points on lack of positive triggers

Cipher case: Special court grants FIA 4-day remand of PTI’s Qureshi

President’s Secretariat seeks replacement of Alvi’s secretary

Session Judge report reveals condition of Imran Khan’s cell in Attock Jail

CJP Bandial forms bench to hear PTI chief's appeal against Toshakhana case proceedings

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign agreement to enhance aviation cooperation

Pakistani civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forces: ISPR

Caretaker PM visits Jaranwala, expresses solidarity with Christian community

Biden considers meeting Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman at G20

Read more stories