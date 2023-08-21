Martyrdom anniversary: PAF pays tribute to Rashid Minhas

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Directorate General Public Relations has released a short documentary to pay homage to the country’s valiant son and the youngest recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed on his 52nd martyrdom anniversary. Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed was born on February 17, 1951.

Having a dream of defending the aerial frontiers of the motherland, he got a commission on March 14, 1971, in the 51st GD (P) course.

He was later posted to No 2 Squadron stationed at Masroor for an Operational Conversion Course, where he was destined for sublime heights by Almighty Allah, a PAF news release said.

Earlier the Armed Forces of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Services Chiefs paid glowing tribute to Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, on his 52nd Shahadat Anniversary.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas is the youngest recipient of Nishan-e-Haider, who embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) at Goth Ahmed Shah, Sujawal on August 1971.

Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas’s martyrdom anniversary is a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the Armed Forces of Pakistan. In the line of duty, Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas lived up to the great traditions of the Pakistan Armed Forces in defending the motherland.